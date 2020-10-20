Charges approved in stolen truck case

BETHEL TOWNSHIP — The Miami County Prosectutor’s Office has approved charges on Johnathon Humble, 33, of Dayton, following an incident last week involving a stolen box truck and his subsequent arrest on State Route 571.

Charges against Humble in Miami County include a Marked Lanes violation, Reckless Operation, Robbery (F-3), Failurre to Comply F-3), Receiving Stolen Property (F-4), Resisting Arrest (F-4), Burglary (F-2), Attempted Theft (F-5), and Criminal Trespass (M-4).

Following his arrest, Humble was transported to Grandview Hospital to be checked out. While in custody of Butler Township Police, he apparently escaped and was on the loose for a time until apprehended by Dayton Police.

Information from Miami County authorities says that Humble, once again, escaped frorm custody and is currenly on the run.

The stolen truck incident began last Friday when Miami County Sheriff’s Deputies were alerted to a possible stolen vehicle from a business near I-75 and Benchwood Blvd. around 9 a.m.

The truck was reported to be a Penske refrigerated box truck carrying ice cream.

Deputies spotted the vehicle a short time later on State Route 202 near West Charleston. When a deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, the Humble fled southbound on St. Rt. 202. The pursuit was quickly terminated when the Humble reportedly began driving south in the northbound lane of 202, running vehicles off the highway.

Huber Heights Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol were notified and deputies continued to follow the truck from a distance. Humble continued to drive through the Bethel Township area, sometimes on the roadway and, on at least one occasion, driving off road.

At one point, the Humble got out of the truck and attempted to steal another occupied vehicle. That driver refused to give the vehicle over, forcing the Humble to get back into the Penske truck.

Humble finally pulled into a driveway in the 6700 block of St. Rt. 571 where he allegedly attempted to steal a vehicle from a residence.

Miami County deputies caught up with the Humble before he could make off with another vehicle and made the arrest.

Chief Deputy Steve Lord of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office said that Humble, reported to be a parolee, was transported to a Dayton Area Hospital by Bethel Township medics to be checked out.