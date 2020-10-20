PIQUA — Bearl Gambill, 75, of Piqua, passed away suddenly Monday October 19, 2020 at the Upper Valley Medical Center. He was born September 1, 1945 in Morgan County, Kentucky to the late Hatfield and Nora (Cantrell) Gambill.

Survivors include three children, April (Shawn) Millhouse of Piqua, Loretta (Chris) North of Sidney, Bearl “Bud” (Faye) Gambill of Tipp City; eight grandchildren, Dillon Gambill, Amanda (Shay) Scarberry, Allison Millhouse, April (Ben) Bogart, Tina Stotler, Kaiden Gambill, Savannah Gambill, Kacey Gambill; four great grandchildren; two sisters, Bonnie Hawkins and Lola (Joe) White, both of Piqua; and his former wife, Marjorie Soliday. He was preceded in death by five brothers and three sisters.

Mr. Gambill was a past member and former Pastor of Elm Tree Community Church in Christiansburg. He worked as a butcher for Val Decker and Dinner Bell until their closures. He then worked for Seaman’s Transmission and eventually retired from American Trim. He was a gifted guitar and banjo player. He was an avid raccoon hunter and enjoyed collecting firearms. Bearl was a selfless man who would always put the needs of others before his own. Additionally, he was a lover of animals, especially his dog and best friend, Little Bit. He will be deeply missed by many.

A private service to honor his life will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Miami County Animal Shelter, 1110 N. County Rd. 25-A, Troy, OH 45373. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.