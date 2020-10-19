TIPP CITY — Mary Ann Drake, age 96 formerly of Tipp City, OH was promoted to Heaven October 16, 2020.

Born April 22, 1924 in Darke County, Ohio to Walter Leroy “Roy” and Bertha {Black} Heckman.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband of 53 years, Harry Franklin Drake along with 4 brothers and 1 sister. Mary is survived by daughter, Connie (Roger) Shoffner, West palm Beach, FL, son, Gary (Eun Oye) Drake, Tipp City, OH, grandchildren, Wade, Joshua & Jennifer Shoffner, Alex & Mariah Drake, great grandchildren, Jayden & Alexa Drake.

Mary was a member of the Nazarene Church in Tipp City, Ohio and after moving to Florida in 2011 attended of the Nazarene Church in West Palm Beach, Florida. She worked as a secretary at Hobart Manufacturing. Mary was a loving mother and faithful friend; she will be greatly missed.

Funeral service 11:00 AM Friday, October 23, 2020 at Church of the Nazarene, 1221 W. Main St. Tipp City, OH, Pastor Brad Warkentine officiating. Burial to follow in Glen Have Memorial Gardens. Visitation 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, 327 W. Main St., Tipp City, OH 45371 and 10:00 AM until time of service on Friday at the church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fringsandbayliff.com