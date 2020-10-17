Troy seeks to add nuisance code

TROY — Troy City Council will have the first reading of an ordinance to enact a nuisance abatement code at its regular meeting on Monday.

Council will meet at 7 p.m. Monday in the Bravo Room at Hobart Arena.

City staff requested to enact the nuisance abatement code to clearly identify what constitutes a public nuisance, as well as to establish and enforce criteria to address the properties’ issues.

The code “would provide staff with stronger enforcement and inspection powers by tying in civil forfeitures in addition to high criminal penalties, according to the committee reports. The report states the code would identify public nuisances that occur when property taxes remain unpaid in excess of one year from the date of the assessment or real estate in which two or more felony violations have occurred within 12 months and “when criminal gang activities occur on more than two occasions.”

Council will also review a resolution regarding the federal government’s CARES Act. To date, the city has received $1,149,398 in funding which is in its own fund. The report states the city should receive an additional $947,055. Part of the funding can be used to pay for essential staff needed during the pandemic, which includes police and fire services as well as the administrative staff who were dedicated to issues regarding COVID-19. The resolution would allow the city to use CARES funding for those salaries from March 27 through the end of the year.

A draft of the council’s agenda was available prior to press time. Items on the agenda may be added or deleted prior to Monday’s meeting.

• An ordinance to transfer real estate to the Community Investment Corp. to authorize a Realtor to sell the property on behalf of the city. The property is the home and outbuildings located on the Huelskamp Farm homestead which was part of the city purchase in 2015. The property is located at 2290 N. Troy Sidney Road north of Duke Park. The property is on 1.447 acres. The city attempted to sell the property through public bid, but no bids were received. The city seeks to transfer to the CIC to obtain a real estate agent to sell the property.

• A resolution seeking bids for the Troy Fire Department’s self-contained breathing apparatus equipment is on the agenda. A $231,366 grant from FEMA has been awarded. The estimated cost of the equipment is $273,000 with the net cost of around $42,000 to the city.

• An ordinance to amend the general plan of Troy Christian Schools PAC will have its third reading.

For more information, visit www.troyohio.gov.