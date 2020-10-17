Professor named recipient of emeritus distinction

LIMA — In honor of his outstanding performance and dedication, the Rhodes State College Board of Trustees has appointed Professor Rodney F. Null as Professor Emeritus at the College in the field of Mathematics. The honor was conferred at the Sept. 22 meeting of the Rhodes State College Board of Trustees and was the inaugural presentation of the distinction.

Voting on a motion to approve the honor, the board of trustees stipulated that the honorary title, professor emeritus, be conferred to a retiring, full-time employee in recognition of exemplary performance during their time at Rhodes State College.

Null, who hails from Piqua, has been a professor at Rhodes State since 1989. Prior to his tenure at the college, he spent time as a lecturer in Mathematics at The Ohio State University, Lima and as a teacher at Findlay City Schools.

His efforts in higher education have not gone unnoticed by colleagues and those in leadership organizations. Null has been the recipient of the 1993 Distinguished Teaching Award from Lima Technical College, Ohio Magazine’s 2005 Excellence in Education Award, the Ohio Mathematics Association of Two-Year Colleges’ (OMATYC) 2013 Distinguished Service Award, and the American Mathematical Association of Two-Year Colleges’ (AMATYC) 2013 Teaching Excellence Award.

In addition, Null has served on national and state committees, boards and councils to advance mathematics education and leadership. He has presented nine times for the AMATYC and OMATYC. His synergistic activities, including workshop presentations, lectures and board leadership span institutions, conferences and boards throughout the nation and region.