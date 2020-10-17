Election dinner to be drive-through style

PIQUA — The annual Piqua Rotary Club drive-through Election Day dinner will be offered Tuesday, Nov. 3. Due to the coronavirus, this year’s traditional event will feature a different venue and format, according to Rotary Dinner Chairman Jim McMaken.

Meals will be offered from 4-7 p.m. and can be picked up at the TK’s BBQ-N-Fixins food trailer located in the parking lot of the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home, courtesy of Rotarian Mike Yannucci. The menu will feature pulled pork, macaroni and cheese baked beans, a dinner roll, barbecue sauce and bottled water. Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased in advance from any Rotary Club member, Readmore’s Hallmark, or at the TK trailer on Nov. 3.

McMaken said a crew of Rotarians wearing masks will be available to take tickets and deliver boxed meals to customers who are asked to remain in their cars. All drivers are requested to enter the premises off High Street and exit onto Water Street once their meals are delivered. There be no early birds as dinners won’t be served until 4 p.m.

McMaken, who has chaired the Election Day dinner the past three years, said, “Because we’re not allowed to gather in large crowds due to the governor’s mandate, we wanted to continue to offer this popular dinner to the community as a drive-through option. I’ve become aware of other groups throughout the county who’s provided this option with much success.”

McMaken anticipates the Rotary Club will return to Upper Valley Career Center, the site of past dinners, in November 2021.

“We plan to do the traditional dinner next year,” he said. “UVCC has been very generous with space and staff. We couldn’t do this without the capable UVCC staff who are instrumental in making it a success and to UVCC President Nancy Luce, a Rotarian, who’s also been so helpful.”

No corporate lunch is being offered this year “in light of current restrictions. We hope to resume that tradition next year,” McMaken said.

“You will enjoy a meal and feel good helping the Piqua Rotary Club help others in the community. Proceeds from the Rotary Election Day Dinner help fund multiple programs in Piqua including scholarships for local schools, literacy programs at local schools, and the Miami County Dental Clinic,” Rotary President Emily Shawler said.