Couple celebrating 50th anniversary

TIPP CITY — James John Sommer and the former Janice Marie Thobe exchanged their wedding vows at the altar of St. Denis Catholic Church in Versailles on Oct. 24, 1970, with the Rev. Lawrence Jaekle officiating.

Janice is the daughter of the late Leo and Rose Thobe. Jim is the son of the late Joseph and Hilda Sommer.

Janice was a 1965 graduate of Versailles High School and was employed at Leland Airborne, Vandalia, at the time of their nuptials. Jim was a 1966 graduate of Minster High School, attended General Motors Institute in Flint, Mich. where he majored in mechanical engineering, and then employed with Inland Manufacturing.

They resided in Vandalia the first few years of their marriage, then built their current home in the Tipp City area, circa 1974.

Jim spent most of his career working for GM before he retired in 2004, after 36 years of service. He spent the last six of those years at Delphi. While Janice has held various outside employment as well, she spent many years working in the home, serving as family caregiver, not only to their children, but also to other family members.

They remain active parishioners of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Tipp City and they also volunteer at other local organizations, such as Needy Basket (Jim) and The Clothesline (Janice), just to name a few.

Their four children, with spouses, include Melissa (Norman) May of Troy, Jennifer (Greg) Kaylor of Tipp City, Andrew (Faye) Sommer of Tipp City, and Brian (Christina) Sommer of Tipp City. Their seven grandchildren include Nicholas May, Emily May, Logan Kaylor, Lauren Kaylor, Evie Sommer, Josie Sommer, and Micah Sommer.

Due to the recent pandemic, they are celebrating this golden anniversary privately, but would enjoy receiving well wishes from friends and family.