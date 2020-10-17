Biden unfit to serve?

To the Editor:

First lets start with a quote from Vice President Biden’s surgeon:

Dr. Kassell said that Biden did not suffer any brain damage from the aneurysms (or the surgeries) that could come back to haunt him now, decades later. “He is every bit as sharp as he was 31 years ago.”

He then went one step further, saying about his vote in the upcoming election: “I am going to vote for the candidate who I am absolutely certain has a brain that is functioning. And that narrows it down exactly to one.” Check politico.com or the New York Times.

Why was Biden sitting in his basement when he could have been out helping to spread the coronavirus like they did in the Rose garden, 35 and counting. Must have been that brain of his telling him to wear a mask.

Why was Biden afraid of facing President Thrump in the next debate. Maybe because President Thrump is still contagious? No, that would mean that Biden’s brain is still working.

I give up, I guess only the Lord knows the truth.

— Corby L Enochs

Troy