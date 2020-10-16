Tipp boys golf places 11th at district: Thursday postseason roundup

BEAVERCREEK — The season came to an end for the Tippecanoe boys golf team as it competed at the Division I district tournament Thursday at Beavercreek Golf Club, placing 11th on the day.

Tippecanoe finished 11th with a 346. St. Xavier shot 299 to win, Mason was second with 304 and Lakota East was the final state qualifier with a 310.

Senior Nathan Gagnon shot 80 to lead the Red Devils, finishing tied for 25th individually and five strokes out of the final individual state qualifying spot. Matt Salmon followed with an 82, Colin Maalouf shot 91, senior Joey Pleiman shot 93 and Braydon Bottles shot 96.

• Tennis

D-II District

MASON — Going into Friday, Milton-Union’s doubles team of Shannon Brumbaugh and Taylor Falb was still alive at the Division II district tennis tournament after Thursday’s play at the Lindner Family Tennis Center, winning its first match but then seeing its second-round match rained out.

Brumbaugh, a freshman, and Falb, a junior, defeated Seven Hills’ Sohanna Thompson and Wendy Woffington 6-2, 6-1 in the first round and were set to face Indian Hill’s Jenny Zhang and Lexi Larsen in the second round when the rain came. That match took place late Friday, with the winner qualifying for next week’s state tournament.

For Tippecanoe, the season came to an end before the rains postponed play. In singles, senior Dakota Schroeder won her first-round match over Chaminade Julienne’s Patty Estrada-Sanchez, 6-2, 6-1. But in the get-to-state match, Schroeder was defeated by Indian Hill’s Brooke Arington, 6-3, 6-2. In addition, Tippecanoe junior Mira Patel lost her first-round match to Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy’s Lynn Kader, 6-1, 6-0.

And in doubles, senior Amelia Zweizig and sophomore Eliza Zweizig lost their first-round match to Mariemont’s Lucy Neville and Caroline Soller in three tough sets, 6-2, 2-6, 6-4.