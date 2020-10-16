Suspect arrested in stolen box truck incident

BETHEL TOWNSHIP — One person is in custody following an incident involving an allegedly stolen Penske box truck near Dayton on Friday morning.

Miami County Sheriff’s Deputies were alerted to a possible stolen vehicle from a business near I-75 and Benchwood Blvd. around 9 a.m.

The truck was reported to be a Penske refrigerated box truck carrying ice cream.

Deputies spotted the vehicle a short time later on State Route 202 near West Charleston. When a deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver fled, southbound on St. Rt. 202. The pursuit was quickly terminated when the suspect reportedly began driving south in the northbound lane of 202, running vehicles off the highway.

Huber Heights Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol were notified and deputies continued to follow the suspect from a distance. The suspect continued to drive through the Bethel Township area, sometimes on the roadway and, on at least one occasion, driving off road.

At one point, the suspect got out of the truck and attempted to steal another occupied vehicle. That driver refused to give the vehicle over, forcing the suspect to get back into the Penske truck.

The suspect finally pulled into a driveway in the 6700 block of St. Rt. 571 where he allegedly attempted to steal a vehicle from a residence.

Miami County deputies caught up with the suspect before he could make off with another vehicle and made the arrest.

Chief Deputy Steve Lord of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office said that the suspect, reported to be a parolee, was transported to a Dayton Area Hospital by Bethel Township medics to be checked out.

He will be turned over to Butler Township Police who are handling the incident.

There were no injuries reported.