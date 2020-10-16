Bulldog boys fall, share division title: Thursday sports roundup

CARLISLE — Milton-Union’s boys soccer team may have fallen at Carlisle Thursday night.

But the Bulldogs still finished the regular season 11-4-1 and, more importantly, 8-1-1 in the Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division, earning a share of the team’s first division championship in its final season in the league.

The Bulldogs, who defeated Carlisle 8-0 at home back on Sept. 14, finished tied with Waynesville with matching 8-1-1 records to share the league title.

Milton-Union opens sectional tournament play Monday at home against Bellefontaine.

Piqua 3,

Greenville 2

GREENVILLE — Piqua finished the regular season on a high note Thursday, winning at Greenville 3-2 to finish with a 5-8-3 record.

Nathan Buecker, Drew Hohlbein and Kyle Pierre each had a goal and an assist for the Indians, while Josh Heath made 14 saves to preserve the win.

Piqua opens sectional tournament play Monday at Springboro.

Legacy Christian 5,

Newton 1

XENIA — Robert Ingle scored Newton’s lone goal on an assist from Amorie Maxwell as the Indians fell at Legacy Christian Thursday night, 5-1.

Newton hosts Greeneview Monday to open sectional tournament play.

Other scores: Troy Christian at Bethel ppd.

• Volleyball

Tippecanoe 3,

Troy 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe volleyball team had already swept Troy during the regular season and won the outright Miami Valley League Miami Division title, ending the Trojans’ streak atop the division.

Thursday, the Red Devils defeated the Trojans for a third time, winning 25-13, 25-15, 25-12 to win the MVL tournament and finish the regular season 21-0.

Corinn Siefring had nine kills, two blocks, an ace and 14 digs, Hannah Wildermuth had seven kills, four blocks, and 20 assists and Ashley Aselage had seven kills to lead the Devils. Kaitlyn Husic added five kills, three aces and nine digs, Olivia Gustavson had three kills, Alaina Titley had 18 digs and Hannah Wildermuth had nine assists and an ace.

For Troy (18-3), Anna Boezi had eight kills, three blocks, an ace and a dig and Hallie Westmeyer had seven kills, six blocks and two digs to lead the way. Brynn Siler added four kills, two blocks, four digs and an assist, Macie Taylor had four kills, an assist, an ace, a block and 13 digs, Kasey Sager had three kills, a block and a dig and Amber Poore had three kills and two digs. Ellie Fogarty had nine assists, a kill and eight digs, Ella Curcio had eight assists and four digs, Morgan Kaiser had seven assists and two digs, Brennah Hutchinson had 10 digs and Genna Coleman had seven digs.

Both teams will begin sectional tournament play on Monday, with Tippecanoe facing Trotwood at Tecumseh High School and Troy taking on Franklin in Centerville.

Covington 3,

National Trail 0

COVINGTON — Covington finished off its homestand with another victory Thursday night, sweeping National Trail 25-16, 25-17, 25-14.

Nigella Reck led the Buccaneers with 13 kills, a block, an ace and nine digs, Carlie Besecker added 10 kills, four blocks and eight digs and Lauren York had six kills, two aces and six digs. Emmaline Kiser had five kills, a block and a dig, Ellery Reck had 25 assists, a kill, three aces and five digs, Claire Fraley had a kill, a block, a dig and two assists, Alyssa Kimmel had four aces and four digs and Hillary Hoying had four digs.

Covington (13-8, 7-3 Cross County Conference) travels to Franklin Monroe to finish the regular season Saturday.

Russia 3,

Miami East 0

RUSSIA — Miami East finished the regular season 11-10 after a non-league loss at Russia Thursday, falling 25-19, 25-16, 25-20.’

Sierra Kinnison had nine kills, nine digs and three assists, Ava Jacomet had six kills, seven digs and an ace, Cadence Ray had three kills and a dig, Kayly Fetters had three kills and one ace, Ava Prince had 19 digs 15 assists and two kills, Megan McDowell had one kill, Lauren Wright had eight digs, two aces and four assists, Cara Budd had two aces and Delaney Frock had four digs and one assist.

Miami East faces Indian Lake Tuesday at Brookville High School to open sectional tournament play.

Other scores: Troy Christian (15-7) 3, Botkins 1. Bradford 3, Newton 2.

• Girls Soccer

Milton-Union 7,

Carlisle 0

WEST MILTON — Morgan Grudich had a hat trick Thursday night, leading the Milton-Union girls soccer team to a 7-0 victory at Carlisle in the regular season finale.

Grudich added an assist to her three goals and Aulbrey Hergenrather had two goals and two assists for the Bulldogs, who finished the season 6-9-1 and 5-4-1 in the Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division. Rachel Jacobs had a goal and two assists and Ava Berberich had a goal.

Milton-Union opens sectional tournament play Tuesday at home against Urbana.

Legacy Christian 2,

Newton 1

XENIA — Ashlyn Deeter knocked in a 35-yarder to give Newton the lead Thursday at Legacy Christian, but in the end the Knights rallied to win 2-1 in the regular season finale.

Newton (3-12) will take on Botkins on the road in the second round of the sectional tournament on Oct. 24.

Other scores: Troy Christian at Bethel ppd.