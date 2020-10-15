Troy historic building owner files demo application

TROY —The building that sits on the site of the city of Troy’s first jail and courthouse seeks to be demolished.

The owner of the 112-118 W. Main Street building in downtown Troy is seeking to raze the building and filed an application with the city on Sept. 2. In the application, owner Randy Kimmel states the tornado damage in January has rendered the building unsafe and is an economic hardship.

Due to the 17,500 square-foot building being in the city’s historic district, public comments are being sought. The Troy Planning Commission will receive comments until noon on Tuesday, Oct. 27. Comments may be emailed to the secretary of the Troy Planning Commission at sue.knight@troyohio.gov., and written comments may be delivered or mailed to Troy Planning Commission, c/o Sue Knight, 100 S. Market St., Troy, Ohio 45373.

The application will be further reviewed at the Planning Commission’s next meeting at 3:30 Wednesday, Oct. 28. The meeting will be remote and the commission will meet via Zoom. The meeting is also available through the city’s Facebook site and broadcast live.

According to the Troy Historical Society’s plaque affixed to the building, the building was the site of the county’s log jail in 1808. A log jailor’s house was built beside it in 1810. The second floor served as Troy’s second courthouse from 1811-1824. Troy’s fourth courthouse was a two-story Greek Revival brick building with columns in front and a belfry that was erected in 1841 and used until 1888. The rear part of the structure remains intact.

In the application, Kimmel provided an estimate to renovate the structure at $659,788 from Bruns. The estimate to demolish the building was $169,470. To install a pay-pass parking lot was around $65,000, or the site could be prepped for sale. The Miami County Department of Development deemed it unsafe on Sept. 28.

“While we recognize that this property once contained one of Miami County’s courthouses, it is far removed from those historic days,” Kimmel said, adding the property has undergone many renovations and additions, and damage from January 2020 tornado has made it fiscally unsound to repair or renovate areas of the building.

The owner states the building now poses an imminent danger to public safety. He said the entire roof sections were blown off, windows were blown out, and large sections of brick parapet wall were damaged or fell off the building.

A structural engineer, Mark Stemmer of Tri-Tech Engineering, noted the roof structure was completely separated from its bearings and the building’s facade had broken loose in many places as well as other structural defects.

The demolition application may be viewed at www.troyohio.gov/W-Main-Demolition.