Tipp sweeps Troy, Piqua girls win: Wednesday sports roundup

TIPP CITY — For almost 80 minutes, the Troy and Tippecanoe girls soccer teams fought a scoreless battle.

But matches are a full 80 minutes — and the Red Devils took full advantage of that.

Tippecanoe’s Alex Foster took a pass from Payton Willis and drove it into the net with only three seconds remaining in Wednesday night’s match at Tipp City Park, giving the Devils a stunning 1-0 victory over the rival Trojans as the regular season winds to a close.

Tippecanoe, which was ranked No. 8 in the latest Division II state poll, improved to 13-0-2 with one regular season match remaining on Saturday at Fairborn. Troy, meanwhile, finished the regular season 8-4-4, going 0-1-3 over its final four games.

The Devils outshot the Trojans 10-8 on the night, with Ashlyn Tarzinski making eight saves to give her 11.5 shutouts on the season. Troy goalie Kelly Kauflin made nine saves in the match.

The sectional tournament opens on Tuesday, with Tippecanoe, the No. 1 seed in the D-II sectional, hosting No. 9 Bellefontaine, while Troy, the No. 8 seed in the D-I tournament, will host No. 15 Piqua.

Piqua 4,

Greenville 1

PIQUA — The Piqua Indians finished the regular season Wednesday night at Wertz Stadium, finishing with a 5-10 record and winning their second straight with a 4-1 victory over visiting Greenville.

Lilla Miller scored a pair of goals to lead the Indians, Colleen Cox and Raylynn Ward each scored one goal and Audrey Evans had an assist. Goalie Karley Johns made 10 saves to preserve the win.

Piqua, the No. 15 seed in the D-I sectional, will travel to division rival and eighth-seeded Troy Tuesday to open the postseason.