BLOOMER — William H. “Bill” Krites, 91, of Bloomer, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020, at Kindred Hospital, Dayton. He was born March 11, 1929, near Covington, to the late William Scott and Cordelia (Howell) Krites. He married Arabella “Jackie” (Monnin) Krites on November 24, 1949; she preceded him in death on March 8, 2020.

Bill will be missed and remembered by his children, Jacqui (Don) Kuck of New Bremen, Jyle Drees of Russia, and Eric (Jenell) Krites of Troy; 8 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Philip (Doris) Monnin of Minster; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Janis (Donald) Weer, and infant Marilyn Krites.

Bill attended Covington Schools and served in the U.S. Army during World War II and Korea. He retired from Clopay of Russia in 1994 after 30 years of employment. He was a member of St. Remy Catholic Church, New Bremen American Legion Post #241, and was a charter member and the first commander of the Covington Amvets Post #66. Bill was a mechanic for many years and owned his own garage. He raced cars and loved to fish and camp at Grand Lake St. Marys.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at St. Remy Catholic Church, Russia. Burial with military honors will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. this Friday, October 16, at Moore Funeral Home, 10 S. High St., Covington.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County. Online condolences may be left for the Krites family at www.moorefh.com.