Biden is no communist

To the Editor:

I recently heard a friend of mine remark that Joe Biden is a communist. Our politics in this country are so bad that it has resorted to constant name calling.

I would like to remind people that Joe Biden, a devote Catholic who has served this country for 47 years, is no communist.

There is one man running for office who once wrote as follows in 2007 when Vladimir Putin was named Time magazine’s Person of the Year:

Dear President Putin:

Congratulations on being named Time magazine’s “Man of the Year”—-you definitely deserve it. As you probably have heard, I am a big fan of yours! Take care of yourself.

With best wishes, sincerely, Donald J. Trump

— Tom Mumford

Pleasant Hill