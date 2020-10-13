Troy girls tie Sidney, 1-1: Monday sports roundup

TROY — The Troy girls soccer team got a rare chance at payback for a loss earlier in the season.

In the end, though, the elements left the result a draw as the Trojans battled Sidney to a 1-1 tie in the first half before the game was called at halftime due to heavy rain and lightning Monday night at Troy Memorial Stadium.

Sidney (12-1-2), this year’s Miami Valley League Valley Division champion, had won six straight matches and hadn’t lost in its last 10 matches entering Monday’s play — a run that included a 4-2 victory over Troy back on Sept. 12 in the first meeting between the teams.

For Troy (8-3-4), it was the third straight tie after a 0-0 result against Butler and a 2-2 result against Fairborn last week. Earlier in the season, another 2-2 tie against Fairborn preceded a string of three straight losses to Butler, Sidney and Tippecanoe.

Monday, though, the Trojans came out controlling play from the start, with Maddie Brewer sending a cross to Julianna Williams for a point-blank shot that was saved by Sidney goalie Makayla Hurey in the game’s opening minute.

A short while later, a Troy player hit the post with a shot from 30 yards out, and the Trojans had a series of corner kicks and direct kicks that Sidney’s defense was able to turn away over the course of the next 15 minutes.

And with 15:41 left in the first half, the Trojans finally broke through as Brewer got a clean header on a corner kick sent in by Williams, redirecting it into the net to give Troy a 1-0 lead.

Sidney fought back after that, though, with Kyleigh Spade sending a cross in to Khia McMillen for a shot that Troy goalkeeper Jovie Studebaker saved and covered up, the Jackets’ first true scoring chance of the game. But Sidney continued to build after that, and eventually Spade was able to score on a redirect in front to tie the score at 1-1 with 9:21 left until the break.

Troy had one more chance before halftime, with a header on another corner kick try going wide of the goal, and the teams went into halftime just as the rain began. A lightning flash meant that the game wouldn’t resume for a half hour, though, and the rain and lightning just didn’t let up, causing the game to be called.

Troy travels to Tippecanoe Wednesday to finish the regular season.

Tippecanoe

at Fairborn

FAIRBORN — Tippecanoe’s match at Fairborn Monday was cancelled due to the rain and lightning and postponed to Saturday, Oct. 17 to finish the regular season.

Tippecanoe (12-0-2) hosts Troy Wednesday.

Piqua at

Stebbins

RIVERSIDE — Piqua’s match at Stebbins was cancelled Monday night due to the rain and lightning.

Piqua (4-10) will host Greenville Wednesday.

Other scores: Miami East 6, Tri-County North 0.

• Volleyball

Covington 3,

Milton-Union 0

COVINGTON — The Covington volleyball team is working to build momentum heading into the postseason.

Monday, the Buccaneers swept visiting Milton-Union (9-9) in a non-league matchup to begin the final week of the regular season, defeating the Bulldogs 25-19, 25-9, 25-18 to improve to 11-8 on the season.

Nigella Reck had 10 kills and 10 digs, Carlie Besecker had seven kills, four blocks, two aces, an assist and 14 digs and Lauren York had five kills, seven digs and two aces to lead the Covington offense, while setter Ellery Reck had 26 assists, a kill, a block, five digs and two aces. Alyssa Kimmel added four aces and three digs, Claire Fraley had three blocks, an assist and a dig, Hillary Hoying had two digs and Bethany Weldy had a block.

“We played with confidence and made some nice plays throughout the match,” Covington coach Lonnie Cain said. “We need to continue working on bringing our energy to every match.”

Covington will finish the regular season at home Thursday against National Trail after hosting Tri-County North Tuesday. Milton-Union, meanwhile, will host Carlisle Thursday after traveling to Madison Tuesday.

Other scores: Miami East 3, Lehman 1. Riverside 3, Newton 0.

• Boys Soccer

Newton 6,

Indian Lake 1

LEWISTOWN — The Newton boys soccer team put home three goals in the first half Monday night and cruised to a 6-1 victory at Indian Lake in non-league play.

Dylan Huber had three goals, Ely Cook had two goals and an assist, Alex Hild had a goal and two assists and Lane Kesling had an assist.