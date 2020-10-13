Troy football forfeits playoff game

By Josh Brown

Miami Valley Today

TROY — The COVID-19 pandemic has been a threat since before the fall season began.

And now it has ended the Troy football team’s postseason run early.

Troy, which was scheduled to play in the second round of the Division II, Region 8 playoffs Friday night at Edgewood in the season’s eighth week, announced on Tuesday that it was quarantining the team after a player’s COVID-19 test came back positive.

“A Troy High School football player tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday, Oct. 13,” said a press release from Troy City Schools. “Troy City Schools have worked closely with Miami County Public Health and, per their order, the Troy varsity and junior varsity football teams will be quarantined for the appropriate amount of time.

“Troy was scheduled to play at Edgewood Friday in a Division II regional playoff game. Due to the quarantine and to ensure the safety of our payers and our opponents, Troy will forfeit the game.”

The ninth-seeded Trojans, who entered the week with a 5-2 record, will forfeit Friday’s game at No. 8 Edgewood (4-3), eliminating them from the playoffs. The Trojans will still be able to schedule a regular season game in Week 10 once their quarantine is over.

“Obviously, the safety of our student-athletes will always come first,” Troy High School Athletic Director Dave Palmer said. “We will never put anything before their safety. That being said, obviously we are extremely disappointed for our football players, who have worked so hard to get to this point and were looking forward to their next playoff game.”

After the pandemic caused the cancellation of the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s winter postseason tournaments and then the entire spring season earlier this year, the fall season was seen as being in jeopardy. But the season was allowed to take place, with the OHSAA shortening the regular season to six games and then allowing everyone that wished to take part into the playoffs beginning in Week 7.

Before the season began, the Miami Valley League announced that its teams – including Troy – would only be permitted to play other teams in the league. Tippecanoe, another member school, was forced to quarantine for two weeks before the season began after a positive test but was still able to play by Week 1. And during the regular season, there was only one COVID-19-related scheduling incident after a West Carrollton player tested positive, causing the Pirates and Fairborn, which they had played the week before, to cancel two weeks’ worth of games.

On Oct. 8, the day before the playoffs began, Fairborn announced that its football team was quarantining for two weeks and forfeited its first-round game against Withrow in Week 7. Also forfeiting first-round games were: Central Crossing (D-I, Region 3), Pepper Pike Orange (D-IV, Region 13), Warren Champion and Rootstown (D-V, Region 17), Lore City Buckeye Trail and Newcomerstown (D-VI, Region 23), Delphos Jefferson (D-VI, Region 24), Rawson Cory-Rawson (D-VII, Region 26), Portsmouth Notre Dame and Portsmouth Sciotoville (D-VII, Region 27) and Manchester (D-VII, Region 28). And leading up to Week 8, North Olmstead (D-II, Region 6) was forced to forfeit its second-round matchup against Avon.

It was Troy’s fifth straight postseason appearance, having qualified the previous four years in a row – the longest such streak in the football program’s history. The Trojans won their first-round game 49-6 against Franklin Heights on Oct. 9 at Troy Memorial Stadium.