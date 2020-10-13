The Importance of Flossing

By: Excellence in Dentistry, Inc.

The dentists at Excellence in Dentistry believe that flossing is far more important than brushing. Brushing cannot clean in between your teeth. Flossing is the only way that you can effectively clean in between your teeth and get into the crevices to reduce bacteria. Ideally, patients should be flossing more than once a day. Food, plus the trillions of bacteria in the mouth, plus time, equals fermentation. Most people relate beer and wine to fermentation, but the dentists at Excellence in Dentistry think of it as garbage! This garbage creates the odor in your mouth that causes bad breath. It creates the acid that initiates cavities. It forms the beginning of gum disease, and around the age of sixty, it starts to form what is called root decay, which is incredibly aggressive. The most deplorable thing that this garbage in your mouth can create is inflammation. Inflammation goes beyond the teeth and the gums; it effects the whole body by allowing the mouth bacteria to invade the blood stream. Inflammation compromises your body’s ability to fight the invasion of all the germs, bacteria, yeast, and viruses that you are exposed to on a daily basis.

If you don’t want to hear that dental drill, receive injections, and spend unnecessary amounts of money at the dentist office, you must floss daily and visit your dentist regularly.