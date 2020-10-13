Newton Fall Fair results announced

PLEASANT HILL — The 90th annual Newton Fall Fair was very different from past years for both the Newton FFA and FCCLA chapters. Both the community and students brought entries for judging.

The evening’s activities included the band performance and a drive-through dinner. Due to COVID-19, this year’s activities were limited. Both chapters are looking forward to the best Newton Fall Fair ever in 2021.

The individual competition winners in the FCCLA divisions are as follows:

Baked Goods: Rilee Ownes; Food Preservation: Ashlyn Deeter; Sewing — Adult Division: Sherry Shellenberger; Sewing — Student Division: Arianna Vannus; Art and Home Furnishings: Marcus Miller; Needlework and Crafts: Michelle Mendenhall

Flowers: Regina Mikalauskas.

The overall winners were: first place, Arianna Vannus; second place, Via Family; third place, Rilee Owens.

The individual competition winners in the FFA divisions are as follows:

• FFA Division Results

Overall Champions: First overall, Via Family; second overall,: Lavey Family; third overall, Erika Shellabarger

Grain Division: Grand, Via Family; Reserve, Erika Shellabarger; Shop Division: Grand, Via Family; Reserve, Henry Ovenshire; Egg Division: Grand, Lacey Family; Reserve:, Via Family; Hay & Silage Division: Grand, Clint Shellenberger.

Vegetable Division: Grand, Lacey Family; Reserve, Via Family Fruit Division; Grand, Rolland Fisher; Reserve, Via Family.

Agriculture Promotion Division: Grand,: Jackson Cress; Reserve, Lee Morrow; Tractor Division: Grand,: Kenworthy Family; Reserve, Jadaan Miller.