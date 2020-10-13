Area briefs

Registrations set for dog classes

PIQUA — The Piqua Dog Club has been approved to start training class again, with limited class sizes.

Puppy (dogs 6 months and younger) class registration will be at 6:30 p.m. Oct 19 at Pet Valu in Piqua.

Beginner Basics (dogs 6 months and old with little to no training) class registration begins at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at Pet Valu in Piqua.

Beginner-Advanced (dogs 6 months and older with some training) class registration begins at 10 a.m. Oct. 24 at Pet Valu in Piqua.

Class size is limited and will be on a first-come basis. Only one person per family should attend registration and owners should leave their dog at home for registration night. Everyone will be required to wear a mask.

All classes are for six weeks and cost $65, but there is a $20 discount for dogs adopted from shelters and rescues.

Visit the Piqua Dog Club’s website at piquadogclub.com or the Facebook page for more details.

Pot pie supper canceled

WEST MILTON — The United Methodist Women of Hoffman Church in West Milton, has made the difficult decision to cancel the Election Day pot pie supper and annual craft show. The supper had been an unbroken tradition carried on for well over 100 years.

Meals planned

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer several meals in the upcoming week.

On Thursday, Oct. 15, southern fried chicken salad and a roll will be offered beginning at 6 p.m. and will cost $5

Lasagna, salad, garlic bread and dessert will be offered at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16 and will cost $9.

On Sunday, Oct. 18, breakfast will be available from 9-11 a.m. The menu will include made-to-order eggs, toast, biscuit and gravy, bacon and/or sausage and a pancake for $6.

Spaghetti and garlic bread will be offered Monday, Oct. 19 for $5 and will be available from 6-7 p.m.

Call (937) 667-1995 to place your order for carry-out meals.

Cemetery clean-up set

MONROE TOWNSHIP — Residents and families are advised that the 2020 annual fall clean-up for Maple Hill Cemetery and all other Monroe Township cemeteries will take place the week of Oct. 18 by cemetery staff.

All decorations that are to be saved must be removed by Oct. 17. Fall items may be put back on gravesites starting from Sunday, Nov. 1. Be advised that all artificial arrangements must be in a non-glass vase, hanging device, or a monument saddle. Please permanently mark the deceased name and contact person on the bottom of the saddle so identification can be made if it is blown off the monument. The cemetery prohibits the placement of landscape rocks around monuments, glass containers, wire, toys and figurines. These are maintenance and safety issues and interfere with mowing and or trimming. These items will be removed.