Bethel see 2 rezoning referendums on ballot

BETHEL — Residents in Bethel will vote on two referendums regarding rezoning in the Bethel area.

The first referendum on resolution is to rezone 14.182 acres of 93.438 acres from A-2 domestic agriculture to R-1AAA single family residences. The area for rezoning is on the northeast and northwest corners of Agenbroad and Dayton-Brandt Roads, New Carlisle, and Tipp City. The rezoning of this lot is to allow for up to six residential lots to be split, and develop new housing in Bethel. The referendum was proposed by Michael Gutmann.

“We saw an opportunity to meet this demand and to maximize the value of the land by rezoning a small part of the farm for new residential construction. These will be high quality homes that will increase land values,” Gutmann said. “Growth and residential development is going to occur in the township. It is far better to allow a small number of new residential homes on 3.0 acre lots than to see a large company come in and build an entire plat of homes on the smallest lots possible. A vote to uphold the rezoning will help prevent the large scale growth.”

Gutmann said that the township trustees unanimously approved the request for rezoning the lots, and that the benefit of rezoning is to meet the demand for new housing in Bethel.

Also on the ballot is a referendum on resolution to rezone 66.55 acres of 71.55 acres from A-2 domestic agriculture to R-1AAA single family residence located at the southeast corner of U.S. 40 and Palmer Road. The referendum, proposed by Trevor Bean, has 12-15 residential lots planned with lot sizes ranging from 2-7 acres. Previously on the referendum was also a proposal to rezone 5.0 acres to B-2 office/residential district, but this was scrapped due to the community’s wishes as well as a 20 acre lot being sold to a local family planning to build their dream home with a horse barn and pasture.

“The benefit of this small development is to give local families an opportunity to have more space and room to raise their families is an amazing community,” Bean said. “This gesture to the community is a visual manifestation of our original plan: large single family building lots.”