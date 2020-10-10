Restaurant inspections

Inspections provided by the Piqua Health Department:

Aug. 20

Echo Hills Golf Course, 2100 Echo Lake Drive, Piqua — Provide test strips so amount of sanitizer can be monitored.

Aug. 25

Buckeye Chucks, 1130 Park Ave., Piqua — The walk-in cooler, three-compartment sink and corner cabinets need to be cleaned. Provide paper towel for restroom hand sink.The drain on the three-compartment sink is broken. Repairs.

Sept. 3

Greene Street UMC, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection.

The Salvation Army, 129 S. Wayne St., Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection.

Sept. 4

Winans Chocolates & Coffees, 310 Spring St., Piqua — Provide thermometer for small reach in cooler to monitor temperature.

Sept. 18

Tasty Treat, 129 College St., Piqua — The nacho cheese was being held at 120 degrees. Must hold TCS foods above 135 degrees or below 41 degrees.

Sept. 24

B&K Rootbeer Stand, 1407 South St., Piqua — The counter by the root beer container needs to be cleaned. Time is being used as a public health control for cheese. Time marked clearly. Be sure to discard after being out for four hours. Once starting time using public health control, can’t keep food and return to the refrigerator.

Sept. 29

Dragon City, 1598 Covington Ave., Piqua — Raw eggs stored above produce in walk in cooler. Keep raw eggs below produce. Cooked chicken on counter at 55 degrees. Keep all TCS food below 41 degrees or above 135 degrees to prevent bacterial growth. Ketchup cans being reused to store other foods. Do not reuse these items. Cannot be properly cleaned. The following items need to be cleaned: rice warmer, steam table, food tubs. Back hand sink is blocked and not accessible. Remove items so hands can be washed. Provide scoop with handle for bulk ingredients. Provide paper towel at back hand sink. The walls and ceiling need to be cleaned.

Inspections provided by the Miami County Public Health Department.

Aug. 31

• Covington PK-8 School, 807 Chestnut St., Covington — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Sept. 1

• Home 2 Suites, 1805 Towne Park Drive, Troy — Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health. At the time of inspection, there was not a copy of the employee health policy on site. PIC was given an employee health policy during the inspection and stated employees would review and sign the Employee Health Policy.

No written procedures for responding to vomiting or diarrheal events.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Improper use of time as a public health control (4 hours). At the time of inspection the butter and cream cheese was observed without a time stamp. PIC discarded items.

Irreversible registering temperature indicator not readily accessible for hot water mechanical warewashing operations.

Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. Cracked floor tile underneath the 3 compartment sink is not sealed.

• Lunch @ 4 W. Main, 4 W. Main St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Sept. 2

• Miami Shores Golf Course, 402 E. Staunton Road, Troy — Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Repeat: Ready-to-eat, TCS food not properly discarded when required. Observed bacon date marked 8/24-8/30 at the time of inspection and biscuits were date marked for 8/14. Upon making PIC aware, the bacon and the biscuits were discarded.

Sept. 4

• DJ’s Chill & Grill, 6044 State Route 40, Tipp City — Ventilation system not maintained. Observed a thick dust build-up on air vents above the ice cream machine.

Ventilation system not maintained. Observed grease and dust build up in the hood vent filters.

• American Legion #586, 377 N. Third St., Tipp City — Repeat: Equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency. Observed residential freezers and refrigerators used in the basement

Repeat: Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Observed thick grease/oil build up on the outside of the fryers.

Repeat: Ventilation system not maintained. Observed vents with dust build up in the kitchen above the prep and ware wash areas.

• Ulbrich’s Hometown Bakery, 14 Hyatt St. Tipp City — Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Food employee(s) did not wash hands when required. Observed employee leaving the dish area, and doning gloves without washing hands to serve donuts. Discussed with employee at the time of inspection.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing. Observed chemicals being stored in the handsink by the 3 compartment sink. After making PIC aware, the chemicals were moved.

Utensils and equipment contacting non-TCS foods not cleaned at required frequency. Observed cappuccino machine with cappuccino powder build up inside the nozzles.

• VFW Post #4235, 173 N. High St., Covington — Repeat: Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Observed food residue on the inside of the microwave.

• Wendy’s, 825 W. Main St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Troy Christian High School, 700 S. Dorset Road, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Sept. 8

• Miami East High School, 3925 N. State Route 589, Casstown — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.