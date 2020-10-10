Bastian, Westfall vie for commissioner seat

MIAMI COUNTY — In the race for the open commissioner seat, to be vacated by sitting commissioner Jack Evans at the end of this year, Republican Wade Westfall and Democrat Jack Bastian will face off in the upcoming general election.

Jack R. Bastian currently resides in Piqua with his wife of 44 years, Saundra.

Bastian has previously served as director of mental health for Greene County, as a case manager for the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections, and as a police officer. For the last 20 years, he has owned and operated Upper Valley Investigative Services, for which he has worked as a private investigator.

Bastian is also a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Army Reserve and the U.S. Air Force Reserve. He earned a bachelor of General Studies degree from Indiana University and two associate’s degrees from Edison State Community College.

Bastian said he is seeking office because he wants to serve his community.

“I am a strong believer in public service, and this has motivated me to seek the position of county commissioner for Miami County,” Bastian said on his campaign website. “I believe local and community service is an honor because it places a person at the grass roots, working with people they serve.”

Bastian emphasized that working closely with those for whom he served would be a critical aspect of his assumed role as commissioner.

“Up close and personal interaction with county residents allows for a better understanding of community needs and shapes the government for the future,” he said.

Bastian said he is committed “to working with integrity, honesty, fiscal responsibility, and fidelity to the office and all citizens of Miami County regardless of their political affiliation.”

“It is critical for success that we understand our community issues and challenges and that we prepare for the future needs of Miami County,” he said.

Wade Westfall currently resides in downtown Troy with his wife of over 36 years, Susan.

Westfall has previously served as a Miami County Commissioner from January 1989 to December 1993. He also has experience in community service and non-profit work, previously serving as president of Troy Main Street and currently serving as a board member. He has served as co-chair of the Downtown Riverfront Initiative and president of the Troy Noon Optimist Club.

Westfall also currently serves as a trustee of the Paul G. Duke Foundation, as vice president of Miracle League of the Miami Valley, as president/owner of Midwest Ohio Baseball League, and as owner/operator of Westfall Investment Properties and Four Sons Development LLC.

Westfall said he is running for commissioner because he has a passion for economic development and fiscal responsibility.

“I know how to bring people together to solve problems and make things happen,” Westfall wrote in a blog post on his campaign site. “My friends and business collaborators know me as someone who doesn’t just talk about doing a job, I get involved and get things done.”

Following his win in the primary against W. McGregor Dixon Jr., Westfall said he realizes we are collectively in “challenging and unprecedented times.”

“Every day I am humbled by the stories of ordinary people doing extraordinary things: feeding their neighbors, giving hope to their friends, supporting our local businesses and educating their children,” he said. “I am ready to be a part of a team that leads our county into the future. I am confident we will build a strong economy where everyone benefits, hard work is rewarded and our lives are restored by faith and not fear.”