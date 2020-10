PIQUA — Gene and Jackie Trissel of Piqua are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

They were married in Piqua on Oct. 15, 1970.

Gene retired from Sherry Chevrolet Parts Department.

Jackie retired as a teacher (32 years) from Ft. Loramie High School.

Gene and Jackie have four children, Deborah, Brent, Jill and Anne; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

To celebrate, the children are hosting a private dinner for their parents.