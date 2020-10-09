Troy, Tipp volleyball advance in MVL tourney: Thursday sports roundup

TROY — Still not allowed to escape the Miami Valley League bubble, the Troy and Piqua volleyball teams met for the second time this week.

This time, though, the Trojans’ sweep of the Indians (6-14) helped Troy advance in the regular season-ending MVL tournament with a 25-18, 25-12, 25-12 sweep Thursday at the Trojan Activities Center.

Hallie Westmeyer had nine kills, two digs and two blocks and Brynn Siler had nine kills and six digs to lead the Trojans (17-2). Anna Boezi added seven kills, an ace, five digs and three blocks, Amber Poore had six kills, four digs, two assists and a block, Kasey Sager had four kills and a block, Breanna Grey had a kill, a dig and a block, Morgan Kaiser had three kills, 11 assists and four digs, Ella Curcio had 11 assists and four digs, Ellie Fogarty had a kill, an ace, two digs and eight assists, Brennah Hutchinson had 18 digs, two assists and an ace, Genna Coleman had 11 digs, Lauren Rice had five digs and two aces and Macie Taylor had a dig.

Tippecanoe 3,

Stebbins 0

TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe kicked off play in the second round of the MVL tournament Thursday with a 25-6, 25-7, 25-11 victory over Stebbins.

Rachel Wildermuth had 10 kills, two blocks, four aces and 14 assists to lead the Red Devils (19-0), Ashley Aselage had seven kills, Corinn Siefring had four kills and a block, Kaitlyn Husic had four kills, six digs and five aces, Alaina Titley had 12 digs, an assist and three aces, Alex Voisard had five digs, Hannah Wildermuth had 13 assists, Alayna Liskey had two aces and Olivia Gustavson had a block.

Jackson Center 3,

Covington 0

COVINGTON — Covington hosted one of the top 20 teams in the state in Division IV Thursday night, hanging tough with Jackson Center all night but falling 25-18, 25-19, 25-14.

Nigella Reck had 10 kills, six digs and an ace, Carlie Besecker had six kills, seven digs and two blocks, Lauren York had three kills, eight digs, an ace and a block and Ellery Reck had 23 assists, two kills, two digs and three aces to lead the Buccaneers (10-8). Emmaline Kiser added two kills, Alyssa Kimmel had one kill, seven digs and two aces, Hillary Hoying had three digs and Claire Fraley had a block.

Covington hosts Milton-Union Monday.

Other scores: Bradford 3, National Trail 1.

• Boys Soccer

Troy Christian 2,

Botkins 1

BOTKINS — The Troy Christian boys soccer team knocked off the No. 3 team in the state in Division III — and got some payback from last year’s postseason in the process — defeating Botkins 2-1 Thursday night on the road.

Hunter Williams and Alex Free each scored a goal and Ty Davis and Aidan Barnishin each had an assist as the Eagles (11-2-2) avenged last year’s 4-1 tournament loss to Botkins. Tanner Conklin made nine saves in goal to preserve the win.

Troy Christian finishes the regular season Oct. 15 at Bethel.

Troy 3,

Butler 2

TROY — Bobby Gayhart had a goal and an assist, leading Troy to a hard-fought 3-2 victory over MVL rival Butler Thursday at Troy Memorial Stadium.

Gavin Marshall and Jaden Williams each had a goal and Jon Hipolito had an assist for the Trojans (13-1), who swept the season series against Butler after beating the Aviators 1-0 back on Sept. 8. Sean Miller had one save and Sam Westfall had three saves in goal.

Troy travels to Sidney Tuesday before finishing the regular season against Tippecanoe on Oct. 15.

Tippecanoe 9,

Greenville 0

TIPP CITY — Jon Miller and Evan Stonerock each had two goals, leading Tippecanoe (14-0) to an easy 9-0 victory over Greenville Thursday.

Collin Hanrahan and Blake Heeley each had a goal and an assist, Cole Buchanan, Bryce Martin and Jordan Suebert each had a goal, Jackson Kleather had three assists and Jack Cleckner and Jake Smith each had an assist. Clay Vaughn made four saves to post a shutout.

Tippecanoe hosts Fairborn Tuesday.

Piqua 4,

West Carrollton 2

WEST CARROLLTON — After snapping a five-game losing streak earlier in the week, Piqua (4-8-2) ended its six-match winless streak with a 4-2 victory Thursday at West Carrollton.

Nathan Buecker had two goals and an assist to lead the Indians, Kamden Davidson and Dezmond Warner each had a goal and Colton Curtis and Landon Lawson each had an assist. Josh Heath made 17 saves in goal.

Piqua hosts Stebbins Tuesday.

Bethel 2,

Dayton Christian 0

DAYTON — Jace Houck and Casey Keesee each had a goal and an assist in the first half Thursday at Dayton Christian and the Bees made that stand up for a 2-0 victory to improve to 8-4-3.

Bethel hosts Troy Christian Oct. 15.

Newton 1,

TV South 1

PLEASANT HILL — Newton and Twin Valley South finished the first half tied and battled through a scoreless second half to finish with a 1-1 draw Thursday.

Ely Cook scored the Indians’ goal on an assist from Alexander Hild, while Blake Reish made six saves in goal to preserve the tie.

Newton hosts Greeneview Saturday.

• Girls soccer scores: Troy Christian (7-4-4) 2, Botkins 2. Twin Valley South 5, Newton 3.