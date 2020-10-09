How the Grinch stole Halloween

Judy Hittle, of Covington, stands with the Halloween display that she created outside her mother’s, Lucille Mays, room at Piqua Manor Nursing Home on Friday. Due to the governor’s restrictions, Hittle can only visit her mother by looking through a window. Hittle built the display to cheer up her mother and other residents at Piqua Manor. She also painted pumpkins on the windows of other residents at the facility.

The only way that Covington resident Judi Hittle can visit with her mother, Lucille Mays, inside, is by looking through a glass window.