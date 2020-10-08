Plein air winners named

Courtesy photo

The 2020 Paint Ohio History Plein Air held on Saturday, Oct. 3 at the historic Staley Mill Farm and Indian Creek Distillery proved to be the perfect day and perfect location for more than 30 artists. Despite the cool weather, artists captured the farm and distillery’s warmth in their artistic depictions of the many bucolic scenes located on the grounds. Winners and judges of this year’s Paint Ohio History plein air were, from left, Marie Lindsey (jJudge), Matt Buehrer (judge), Missy Duer (owner Staley Farm & Indian Creek Distillery), Steve Wohler (Thrivent Award), Beckie Neff (Ellen Cotterman Award), Stan Evans (judge), Michelle Swearingen (Tipp City Area Arts Council Award).