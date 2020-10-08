Piqua police reports

Information provided by the Piqua Police Department.

Sept. 14

ASSAULT: Officer was dispatched to 998 Boal Ave. for a squad assist, which was found to be an assault. Thomas Runkle, 45, of Piqua, was arrested and charged with felonious assault and tempering with evidence.

THEFT IN PROGRESS: Officers notified of an individual in the process of stealing items from Walmart, 1300 E. Ash St. Suspect left the store with the items and was arrested. Madlyn Thorpe, 41, was charged with theft and possession of drug instruments.

THEFT NOT IN PROGRESS: Complainant reported a new residence was still under construction, at 1901 Navajo Trail in the Indian Ridge subdivision, and was broken into and numerous tools were stolen.

DISTURBANCE/FIGHT: Refused caller reported a disturbance involving a male punching a female while they were driving in a silver Cadillac. Officer located the vehicle parked in a business lot and spoke with the occupants, who both denied the allegations. Female did not have any visible injuries.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Caller advised an unknown person kicked in the side door to his detached garage, at 1103 Concord Ave.

THEFT NOT IN PROGRESS: Officer responded to Blankenship Store N Lock in regards to a breaking and entering complaint. Officer spoke with victim and recorded the items that were taken. Incident is under further investigation.

THEFT NOT IN PROGRESS: Complainant at 424 Glenwood Ave. reported an unknown subject stealing his Amazon package off his front porch.

THEFT NOT IN PROGRESS: Report of a stolen bike in front of Richard E. Hunt Family Youth Center, 307 W. High St.

MENACING: Subject advised his girlfriend drove by him, near Cottage Avenue and South Street, while he was walking with other females. A report was taken.

DISTURBANCE/FIGHT: Officers notified of a disturbance at 230 Kienle Drive between two individuals over a stimulus check.

TRESPASSING COMPLAINT: Complaint of a subject asking for money on private property, at the Shell Station at 600 South St. Officer made contact with the subject and he agreed to leave.

Sept. 15

LOST/FOUND PROPERTY: Complainant found a needle and requested it be disposed of properly. Needle was disposed of in the evidence room sharps container.

THEFT NOT IN PROGRESS: Complainant advised that he has had numerous unauthorized withdrawals from his bank account. Complainant name his son as the suspect. Case is pending investigation.