Piqua police reports

Information provided by the Piqua Police Department.

Sept. 11

THEFT: Subject reported jewelry missing from her home on Osprey Court. Subject believed the jewelry to be stolen sometime in the last four months.

SUSPICIOUS: Officer responded to a call at 918 Madison Ave. referencing children being left home alone. Upon arrival, the house was checked from the outside and no one could be contacted. After checking the property, it was determined no one was inside at the time.

NEIGHBOR COMPLAINT: Report of female subject driving by the house, at 329 W. Grant St., harassing complainant. Officer attempted to talk to subject, but was unable to warn her for disorderly conduct.

DISTURBANCE: Officer responded to a call referencing a male subject on a bicycle attempting to hit a male runner on the bike path near Washington and Park avenues. The suspect could not be located.

Sept. 12

ASSAULT: Officers were dispatched to 825 Caldwell St. for an assault complaint. An intoxicated male told officers he assaulted another male and the male’s unknown friend jumped him. The intoxicated male was not making sense.

THEFT: Subject reported items stolen from the back of a pick-up truck sometime within the last week at Red Roof Inn & Suites.

CRASH: Officers responded to East Greene and North Main streets regarding a three-vehicle crash with injury. At-fault driver was found to be under the influence and was arrested. Case pending lab results.

FIGHT: Officer responded to a report of a disturbance at 619 Park Ave. Male advised his sister threw a baby gate at him, hitting his arm. Male advised he did not want charges filed.