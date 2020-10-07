Piqua Head Start has openings

PIQUA — Despite COVID-19 restrictions, the Council on Rural Services (CORS) has announced that slots are open for remote or classroom participation in Head Start and Early Head Start programs for Piqua Head Start. Enrollment is open now.

Early Childhood Education openings for children ages birth to 5 are free to qualifying families throughout the county. In addition, remote and home-based service options assign dedicated staff to conduct weekly visits to children virtually and work with the parent or guardian, the child’s first and best teacher. Virtual and home-based programs provide web based or socially distanced instruction as well as a socially distanced group socialization.

Head Start achieves kindergarten readiness for children and supports families with the educational, social, and mental health resources needed to reach economic independence. Programs support and strengthen parent-child relationships and engage families around children’s learning and development.

Eligible families include those below the 130 percent Federal Poverty Level. Regardless of income, Head Start is also free to homeless, foster, and special needs children. All CORS Head Start classrooms are licensed by Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services, all are 5-Star SUTQ rated, the highest rating for early learning and development. Teachers, home educators, and family advocates are credentialed professionals who have met rigorous education and training guidelines.

Enroll your child or learn more at www.kidslearningplace.org or (866) 627-4557.