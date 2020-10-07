FRELA I. MCKEE

TROY — Frela Irene Harmon McKee, age 90, of Troy, Ohio, died Monday, October 5, 2020, at Troy Hospital – Kettering Health Network.

She was born October 3, 1930, in Rich Valley, Sharon Twp., Noble County, Ohio, daughter of the late Roland P. and Glena Foster Elliott. She was a 1948 graduate of Forest Grove High School, and she retired as a sales clerk from J.C. Penney in Heath.

Frela was a member of Troy Christian Church and its Dorcas Circle. She enjoyed sewing, working jigsaw and word search puzzles, and playing bingo.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her step-mother, Pearl Elliott; her first husband, Leslie Earl Harmon; her second husband, Robert McKee; and her son, Leslie W. Harmon.

Surviving are her two daughters, Patty (Ed) Hatem of Troy and Donna Lynn Jurden of San Diego, California; her brother and sister, Gerald (Pat) Elliott and Lois Ann (Herb) Hurst, all of Caldwell; 8 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends may call Friday, October 9, 2020, from 1-3PM at McVay-Perkins Funeral Home, 416 East Street, Caldwell, where the funeral service will follow visitation at 3PM with Ken Perkins officiating. Burial will follow at Sharon Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimers Association at www.alz.org. For public safety, guests are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing at all gatherings.

