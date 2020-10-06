Piqua police reports

Information provided by the Piqua Police Department.

Sept. 11

DISORDERLY: Officers assisted medical squad call at Fountain Park regarding a male overdosing. Male was transported to Piqua Kettering Hospital and was charged with disorderly conduct.

DISORDERLY: Officers were dispatched to 329 W. Grant St. for a disturbance complaint. Subjects were yelling in the street and were charged with disorderly conduct.

THEFT: Officer responded to a call at 2200 Navajo Trail referencing a vehicle being broken into. No suspect information was known.

CHILD NEGLECT: A student at the high school made concerning accusations about their home life to the guidance counselor. Nothing criminal was reported and the parent of the child was notified.

ASSIST CITIZEN: Compainant was concerned that a neighbor would attempt to hurt her dog in retaliation for calling the police on him. She advised she just wanted to express her concern. She was advised to call if she notices anything suspicious around her home.

DISORDERLY: Officer responded to a call at the Outpatient Care Center, at 280 Looney Road, referencing a male acting disorderly within the business. Contact was made with male and he was warned for disorderly conduct and trespassed from the property.

TRESPASSING: Officer responded to a call referencing a male subject and his family living in a condemned house, at 1009 Hancock St. Male was located and the information was passed onto the Code Enforcement Department.

Sept. 12

DUI: Officer stopped a silver Jaguar for a marked lanes violation near West High and North College streets. Stacey White, 47, of Sidney, was arrested for driving under the influence.