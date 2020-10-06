KEVIN M. CROFT, SR.

TROY — Kevin Michael Croft Sr., age 55, of Troy, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020.

He was born on January 15, 1965 in Portsmouth, VA to Joyce Rosanne (Hartigan) Croft of Troy, and the late Billy Neal Croft.

Kevin is survived by his wife: Heather Jean (Laux) Croft of Troy, OH; sons: Kevin Michael (Brittany Damman) Croft, Jr. of Athens, OH and Kyle Neal (Megan Lambacher) Croft of Cincinnati, OH; stepsons: Colton Michael (Kirsti Yates) Moran of Redwood City, CA, William E. (Morgan Peltier) Smith IV of Troy, OH and Andrew Paul (Payton Riley) Smith of Troy, OH; his mother: Joyce Rosanne Croft of Troy, OH, his father-in-law: Mark Laux of Tipp City, OH; step-brothers: James (Michelle) Kendig of Torrance, CA, Jon (Stephanie) Kendig of Norco, CA and John (Katherine) O’Connell of Rancho Palos Verdes, CA; mother-in-law: Candise Elaine Snyder of Troy, OH; sister-in-law: Mona (Timothy) Anderson of Troy, OH; brother-in-law: Aaron (Debbie) Laux of Dublin, OH; cousins: Sharon (Mike) Anderson of Hemet, CA and Mary (Kennith) Prock of Calera, OK; step-sister-in-law: Jacki Kendig of Prescott Valley, CA; and his uncle: Jerry Dale and Aunt Jacqueline Croft of Hartford, CT.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his sister: Karen Rosanne; his brother: Kenneth Neal Croft; Step-father: Jimmy D. Kendig; Maternal Grandmother: Rose Hartigan; and Paternal Grandfather: Cecil Clipper Croft.

Kevin retired from American Honda after 21 years of service.

Kevin was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Troy.

He was an avid Troy Trojans sports fan, where he could be found chanting “Roll the Chains, 1st Down!” Kevin coached minor league Troy baseball and served as a member of the Troy Little League Baseball Association. He was a father figure and mentor to many of the kids he coached. Kevin always tried to make them feel positive and loved.

He was a graduate of University of Oklahoma with his masters in CPM.

Kevin loved his mom, kids and wife beyond belief and spoiled them.

He had a generous and caring heart, volunteering at Partners in Hope and St. Patrick Catholic Church. He left the world a better place for everyone who knew him.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, October 12, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Troy with Rev. Fr. Eric Bowman officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Troy. Friends may call from 2:00 – 6:00 PM on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Baird Funeral Home in Troy.

Donations can be made to the Kevin M. Croft, Sr. Troy Football Scholarship c/o First Financial.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.