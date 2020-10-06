JUANITA L. MILLBOURN

TIPP CITY — Juanita “Peg” Louis Millbourn, age 96, of Tipp City passed away at 2:55 PM on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Springmeade Health Center.

She was born July 11, 1924 in Portsmouth, OH to the late George W. and Grace (McGraw) Bumgardener.

She married Robert H. Millbourn September 3, 1961 in Muncie, IN. He preceded her in death May 28, 1997.

She is survived by two daughters & son-in-law: Charlotte & Steve Thomas, Troy, OH, Cindy Dall, Franklin, Wisconsin; two daughters-in-law: Susan (Gary) Coon, Tipp City, OH, Susan (Kenneth) Coon, Troy, OH; one step-son: Steven Millbourn; eleven grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two sons: Gary Coon and Kenneth Coon, three brothers and one sister.

Juanita graduated from Piqua Central High School in 1944. She was a member of Troy First Presbyterian Church. She worked for Piqua Memorial Hospital for twelve years and worked for Copeland in Sidney for 18 years. Juanita was a servant of God in every way.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM on Saturday October 10, 2020 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home 646 W. High St. Piqua, OH 45356 with Pastor Jay Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends 11:30-1:30 PM at funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Troy First Presbyterian Church 205 S. Walnut St. Troy, OH 45373 or Athletes in Action by visiting: www.give.cru.org/give/0261300.

