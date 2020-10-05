Reported fire at Covington business

COVINGTON — A reported structure fire in the Village of Covington saw multiple agencies responding to the business on Monday morning.

Covington Fire Department was dispatched to Perrigo on Hazel Street shortly after 10:30 a.m. on the report of employees trapped in an elevator and smoke inside.

As Covington units responded to the scene, additional response was requested from Piqua, Pleasant Hill, and Bradford fire departments.

Covington Fire Department officials reported that the cause of the alarm was traced to a burned out power unit to a service elevator in the building.

A pair of employees were stuck on the fourth floor as smoke from the burned out unit drifted into the elevator car.

Covington firefighters, with assistance from Piqua firefighters managed to free the trapped employees who immediately returned to work.

crews were on the scene for about 30 minutes.

The only reported damage was to the burned out power unit.

There were no injuries.