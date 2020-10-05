Piqua canal lowered for maintenance

PIQUA — Beginning on Monday, Oct. 5, the city of Piqua will be lowering the Hydraulic Canal System from Swift Run Lake to Frantz Pond. There will be no boat access to Swift Run Lake during this time as the canal gate just south of Swift Run Lake will be closed.

The city anticipates the canal to be lowered for approximately three weeks. The canal system is being lowered so that work can be performed on a manhole structure that sits along the canal.

Any questions should be referred to Don Freisthler at the City of Piqua Water Treatment Plant, at 937-778-2090.