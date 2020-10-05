NAOMI R. FERGERSON

TROY — Naomi Ruth Fergerson, age 70, of Troy, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Kindred Hospital in Dayton.

She was born on June 16, 1950 in Russellville, AR to the late Minister Archie and Edith (Taylor) Miller.

Ruth is survived by her husband of 19 years: Charles Rex Fergerson; children: Roger (Terra) Beckley of Blakely, GA and Tanya (Chris) Beckley Todd of Studio City, CA; stepchildren: Angela (Doke) Smith of Atoka, TN and Ryan R. (Peggy) Fergerson of Millington, TN; sister: Wilma (Troy) Chastain of Surprise, AZ; brother: Harold Miller; thirteen grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Ruth received her bachelor’s degree in accounting from San Jose State. She worked in insurance and coding at University of Tennessee, Good Samaritan Hospital and other doctor’s office in Memphis, TN. Ruth loved cooking, going out to eat and gardening.

Memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on October 17, 2020 at Baird Funeral Home in Troy. Friends may call from 10:00-11:00 AM on October 17, 2020 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, TN 38105.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.