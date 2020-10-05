TROY — Karen I. Dusenbury, of Troy, went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 18, 2020, after a fierce battle with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and Covid-19.

She was born March 19, 1964, in Winterset, Iowa to Jerald and Sharon Schmidt, who survives.

She will be missed by her husband BJ Dusenbury, their daughter Crystal and her husband Jason Laughman, and son Devin Adams. She will also be missed by her grandchildren Kalee and Tyler Huffman and Eric Laughman. She’s survived by one brother, Junior, three sisters, Vicki, Dorie, and Teri. Her baby sister Lynnae preceded her in death. She is survived by many nieces and nephews, especially Madison.

She was a loving wife, mother, Nana, and friend. She adored her family with everything she had to her very last breath. She enjoyed music, dancing, shopping trips with her girls, traveling, and spending time with her grandbabies. Karen was the Purchasing Manager at Captor Corporation in Tipp City, OH. Her family will greatly miss her smile, warmth, love, and caring nature.

In keeping with Karen’s wishes, there will be no services.

If desired, a donation can be made in Karen’s name to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, LLS.org, or simply perform a random act of kindness in her memory.