BRYANT A. BYERS

GREENVILLE — Bryant Andrew Byers, age 21, of Greenville, died Saturday, October 3, 2020.

He was born on February 8, 1999 in Greenville to Brian & Angela (Murphy) Byers, who survive.

Bryant was a graduate of Bradford High School, Class of 2017; was working in security & pursuing a career in law enforcement.

Bryant was a very patriotic young man who loved watching & playing baseball; a fan of the Cardinals; & loved spending time with his friends.

Preceded in death by his paternal great grandparents, Herbert Francis & Mary Byers, & Leonard Ludwig; maternal great grandparents, Geneva & Floyd Kisor, & Robert & Florence Murphy.

In addition to his parents, Bryant is survived by his maternal great grandmother, Ruby Ludwig of Greenville; paternal grandparents, Merrill Byers of Arcanum, Cheryl Byers (Jim Owens) of Gettysburg; maternal grandparents, Glen & Mary Murphy of Bradford; aunts & uncles, Barry (LeAnne) Murphy of Covington, April (Roan) Brubaker of Bradford, Steve Murphy of Bradford, Jason (Courtney) Byers of Sylvania, Meredith (Jordan) Fader of Greenville; cousins, Channing, Jett, Heligh, Ivee & Oakley Murphy, Morgan, Madison & Jayce Byers, Braylin Burchfield & Mason Fader; second cousins, Sophie Wolfe & Josie Christian; many friends & extended family.

Funeral Service will be held Friday at 10:30am at Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Bradford with Pastor Fred Bernhard officiating. Interment Gettysburg Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday 4-8pm at the funeral home.

If desired, contributions may be made to the family to help with final expenses.

