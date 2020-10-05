Area briefs

Canal system to close

PIQUA — Beginning on Monday, Oct. 5, the city of Piqua will be lowering the hydraulic canal system from Swift Run Lake to Frantz Pond.

There will be no boat access to Swift Run Lake during this time as the canal gate just south of Swift Run Lake will be closed. The city anticipates the canal to be lowered for approximately three weeks. The canal system is being lowered so that work can be performed on a manhole structure that sits along the canal.

Questions should be referred to Don Freisthler at the city of Piqua Water Treatment Plant at (937) 778-2090.

Meals offered

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer meals throughout the coming week for dine-in or carry-out.

On Monday, Oct. 5, salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and salad will be offered for $5 and will be available from 6-7 p.m.

A sloppy joe sandwich with chips and a pickle will be offered beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8 for $5.

On Friday, Oct. 10, baked ham with vegetable, salad and dessert will be served for $9 and available from 6-7 p.m.

Sun. 10/11 – Breakfast will be available from 9-11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 11. The menu includes made-to-order eggs, toast, biscuit and gravy, bacon and/or sausage and a pancake for $6.

Cheesy kielbasa hash brown bake will be offered Monday, Oct. 12 for $5 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Call (937) 667-1995 to place your to-go order.

Family Day events offered

TROY — WACO will host its final Family Day events from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 10-11 at 1865 S. County Road 25-A, Troy.

This will include free admission for the entire family during these limited hours. Children can enjoy WACO pedal planes and plane train rides, while older family members learn more about the Weaver Aircraft Company (WACO).

Bi-plane rides to enjoy the fall colors are also available on these days. Go to www.wacoairmuseum.org to purchase your flight.

Sinclair’s National UAS Certification and Training Center will be offering presentations on Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) including essential elements of UAS, how UAS is impacting various industries, safe ways to fly, different types of UAS, and examples of Sinclair’s UAS projects. Try your hand at flying one of these UAS on a simulator following the brief presentation, offered hourly.

Support has been provided by Ohio Humanities, the National Endowment for the Humanities, and the federal CARES Act of 2020.

Call (937) 335-9226 for more information.

PEEP registration underway

TROY — Open registration for PEEP Fall 2 Session is underway for children at Brukner Nature Center.

Staff and volunteers are planning the PEEP Fall Session 2 as an in-person class with a few changes. Class sizes will be limited to eight children and the classes will be one and a half hours of mostly outdoor activity (always dress for the weather — raincoat, boots, jackets, etc).

PEEP is geared specifically for children ages 3- 5 years old, who are potty-trained and not attending kindergarten or being home schooled in the fall. Staff will be following the state guidelines for COVID-19.

Sessions are offered Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday mornings from 9:30-11 a.m. or Thursday afternoons from 1- 2:30 p.m. Fall PEEP Session 2 will run from Nov. 2 to Dec. 18. The cost is $55 for BNC members per child or $75 for nonmembers per child (cash or check only).

To pre-register, call (937) 698-6493 or email info@bruknernaturecenter.com.