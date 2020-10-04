Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by the Troy Police Department:
Sept. 25
JUVENILE ISSUE AT BK: A manager reported three juvenile females were fighting at Burger King. All three were charged with disorderly conduct and unruly juvenile offenses.
DAMAGE: Criminal damage was reported in the 900 block of Jefferson Street.
Sept. 26
OPEN CONTAINER: Mechia Linton, 22, of Troy, was charged with an open container in the area of South Stanfield and West Main Street.
CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Jeffrey Caudill, 33, of Dayton, was charged with criminal damage in the 200 block of Mulberry Street.
Sept. 27
OVI: An officer stopped a vehicle in the area of East Staunton and Maplecrest Drive for traffic violations. William Baptist, 24, of Troy, was charged for OVI.
OVERDOSE: An officer responded to the 1200 block of Hilltop Drive for an apparent overdose. Walter Raiff, 2o, of Troy, was revived with Naloxone and charged with inducing panic.
Sept. 28
DAMAGE: A street lamp in the southwest quadrant of the public square was damaged.
OVERDOSE: A subject in the 1200 block of Lee Road reported they “took too much meth.” The subject was hospitalized and substances were sent to the lab for tests.
Sept. 30
THEFT: Theft reported at the West Market Street Dollar General.