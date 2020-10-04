Small schools shine at Miami County meet: Saturday sports roundup

WEST MILTON — With Troy, Tippecanoe and Piqua all locked into Miami Valley League-only schedules this year, it was a chance for the small schools to shine at Saturday’s Miami County Championships cross country meet at Milton-Union High School.

And in the end, Covington’s boys and Milton-Union’s girls brought home the team titles, with Troy Christian’s Noah Shook and Miami East’s Maryn Gross winning individually.

On the girls side, Milton-Union and Miami East tied with 35 points, but the Bulldogs claimed the title on a tiebreaker. Sophie Meredith was second (20:44.2), Ty Parsons was fifth (21:18.3), Maddie Stasiak was seventh (21:36.4), Micah Tracy was eighth (22:00) and Madison Coate was 13th (23:35.2).

Gross won the race for the Vikings in 20:27.3. Kiley Davie was third (21:07.2), Kendal Staley was fourth (21:17.4), Kinley Lavender was 12th (23:16.7) and Cyrena McAdams was 15th (23:53.7).

Covington was third with 85 points. Johanna Welborn was sixth (21:34.7), Allie Garman was ninth (22:18.3), Teylor Meyer was 22nd (25:08.5), Ella White was 25th (26:42.9) and Emily Schafer was 30th (29:52.6).

Bethel was fourth with 90 points. Mackenzie Nida was 10th (22:44.6), Madison Spaeth was 17th (23L57.6), Lisa Sebastian was 19th (24:46.5), Carmyn Nida was 24th (26:00.1) and Abby Murlin was 28th (27:28.2).

Troy Christian was fifth with 101 points. Mackenzie Rougier was 11th (22:54.7), Annie Twiss was 20th (24:49.1), Gwen Harris was 21st (25:01.8), ZaNya Green was 26th (26:48.2) and Katie Townsend was 33rd (30:29).

Molly Clark was 16th for Bradford (23:56) and Isabella Hamilton was 18th (24:42.2). Mackenzie Knupp was 27th for Newton (26:53.2) and Grace Williams was 34th (32:23.5).

For the boys, Covington won with 31 points. Bennett Welborn was second (16:55.6), Mic Barhorst was ninth (17:33.1), Britton Miller was 10th (17:41), Asher Long was 12th (17:42.9) and Tyler Alexander was 13th (18:11).

Bethel was second with 36 points. Trent Schweikhardt was third (16:57.9), Cole Brannan was seventh (17:23.3), Kaleb Roberts was eighth (17:24.7), Jaiden Hogge was 14th (18:11.1) and Nathaniel Patton was 19th (18:34.9).

Miami East was third with 75 points. Josh Amheiser was 16th (18:17.8), Elijah Willmeth was 17th (18:20.7), Andrew Crane was 18th (18:24), Caleb Richter was 20th (18:37.4) and Clark Bennett was 24th (19:04.6).

Newton was fourth with 76 points. Owen Via was fifth (17:09.3), Clint Shellenberger was 15th (18:13.1), Ben Hoover was 21st (18:51.6), Robert Ingle was 25th (19:13.8) and Jacob Moore was 28th (19:23).

Bradford was fifth with 145 points. Hunter Biddlestone was 41st (22:31.9), Jayden Dues was 42nd (22:38.6), Ethan Brogan was 44th (23:11.7), Owen Beachler was 47th (24:04.7) and Dalton Reck was 48th (24:13).

Shook won the race for Troy Christian in 16:55. For Milton-Union, Eric Trittschuh was fourth (17:05), Chris Miller was sixth (17:21), Kyle Bostick was 11th (17:42.5) and McKinah Rupp was 34th (20:21.9).

• Boys Soccer

Bethel 2,

Graham 1

BRANDT — Bethel’s Kyle Brueckman converted a penalty kick with 14:11 remaining Saturday, propelling the Bees (7-4-3) to a 2-1 victory over Graham.

Brueckman scored both Bethel goals, with Casey Keesee assisting on the first one for the Bees, who travel to Dayton Christian Thursday.

Newton 6,

Lehman 0

PLEASANT HILL — Ely Cook had four goals Saturday night as Newton scored five times in the first half to put away a 6-0 victory over Lehman.

Alexander Hild had a goal and two assists and Dylan Huber had a goal and an assist for the Indians, who host Greeneview Thursday.

Other scores: Troy Christian (10-2-2) 0, Grandview Heights 0.

• Girls soccer scores: Bethel (12-1) 1, West Liberty-Salem 0. Miami East 4, Tecumseh 1.

• Volleyball

Troy Christian 3,

Ansonia 1

ANSONIA — The Troy Christian volleyball team (12-5) rallied after dropping the first set Saturday at Ansonia, winning in four 15-25, 25-17, 25-18, 25-5.

Emily Baker had 24 kills, four aces, 10 digs and three assists to lead the Eagles, Hallie Fourman added eight kills, six aces, 19 digs and two assists and Lauren Montgomery had 31 assists, seven kills, five aces and 13 digs.

Newton 3,

Houston 2

HOUSTON — Katelyn Walters had 24 kills and nine blocks Saturday, leading Newton to a five-set victory at Houston, 17-25, 25-18, 25-18, 17-25, 15-9.

Ella Rapp dished out 40 assists, Addison Peters had 29 digs and Eva Bowser had 22 digs for the Indians (6-10), who travel to Mississinawa Valley Tuesday.

Riverside 3,

Covington 1

COVINGTON — Covington played host to 15-1 Riverside Saturday and competed well, eventually falling in four in a hard-fought 25-11, 23-25, 26-24, 25-18 defeat.

Carlie Besecker had 14 kills, three blocks and 12 digs and Lauren York had 12 kills, two blocks and eight digs to lead the Buccaneers (8-7). Nigella Reck added eight kills, five aces, a block and 17 digs, Emmaline Kiser had four kills and three blocks, Ellery Reck had 31 assists, an ace, a block and 10 digs, Alyssa Kimmel had an ace, a block and eight digs and Hillary Hoying had two aces and five digs.

Other scores: CHCA 3, Miami East 0. Preble Shawnee 3, Bradford 0. Anna 3, Lehman 0.