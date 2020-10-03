Re-elect Justice Kennedy

To the Editor:

Please join me this fall in re-electing Justice Sharon Kennedy. Justice Kennedy has been a conservative leader in the Ohio Supreme Court for nearly a decade.

In our Republic it is the legislative branch who makes policy decisions by enacting the law.

It is the executive branch who gives life to the law by carrying out the law and enforcing it. But those who serve in the judicial branch have a limited role in our government, to interpret the law as written, not rewrite it or legislate from the bench. But when the legislature or executive branches go too far, they infringe on our fundamental liberties. We rely on judges to protect our constitutional rights. Sharon has done just that since 1999. Sharon was first elected as a Domestic

Relations judge in Butler County, and today serves us as a justice on the Supreme Court of Ohio.

Ohioans deserve a justice that respects their limited role in government. A justice that does not rewrite the law or legislate from the bench. We need to re-elect Justice Sharon L. Kennedy.

— Andrew R. Pratt

Troy