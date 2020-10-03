Piqua woman charged with felony conspiracy

MIAMI COUNTY — A Piqua woman who allegedly helped an inmate flee the state of Ohio during medical furlough was arrested on a warrant for aiding his escape late Thursday night.

Leslie Simpson was arraigned on second-degree felony conspiracy in Miami County Municipal Court on Friday. Judge Sam Huffman set her bond at $100,000. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Oct. 8.

Simpson’s boyfriend, Je-tarre Washington, 33, of Dayton, had been granted medical furlough to be released on Aug. 13 for dental surgery. He was to return on Aug. 19 following dental surgery on Aug. 14. The dental surgery required medical staff to put Washington under anesthesia and be free from his handcuffs, according to court documents.

On Aug. 19, a probation officer reported to a Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputy that at 9:30 a.m., a GPS alert from Washington’s ankle monitor notified the probation department that the device strap had been tampered with. Police responded to Washington’s mother’s residence in Dayton and located the ankle monitor in a tree line.

Two weeks later the couple were located by US Marshals in northeast Oklahoma. Simpson and a small child were with Washington during his arrest.

Washington entered a plea of not guilty to second-degree felony escape and fifth-degree felony vandalism in late September. Washington is being held on a $1 million bond for his other felony cases. Washington also has other pending charges. His pre-trial is set for Oct. 13. For this set of crimes, Washington’s jury trial is set for November. Washington has a jury trial next week set for third-degree felony harassment with bodily fluids and a fifth-degree felony of the same nature.