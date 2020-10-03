Piqua police reports

Information provided by the Piqua Police Department.

Sept. 11

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A male juvenile was arrested at 601 Covington Ave. for criminal damaging.

DISTURBANCE/FIGHT: Domestic violence complaint. Kari Knepp, 30, of Piqua, was arrested.

DISTURBANCE/FIGHT: Brandy Lewis, 41, of Piqua, and John Lewis, 28, of Piqua, were both arrested for disorderly conduct at 329 W. Grant St. following an argument.

Sept. 12

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Officer dispatched to 620 W. Water St for a disorderly complaint. Dispatch advised there was a male stumbling down the sidewalk. Male was so intoxicated he was unable to walk. Male, David Boggs, 56, of Piqua, was transported to the hospital by squad and cited for disorderly conduct.

DISTURBANCE/FIGHT: Officer dispatched to 308 Harrison St. for a disturbance complaint. A male and female at the address said they were assaulted by the other. Donald Coleman, 39, of Piqua, and Rebecca Foster, 40, of Piqua, were both arrested for domestic violence and incarcerated.

Sept. 13

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Officer responded to a call referencing a male urinating in a city park. Male and witness were located and the male admitted to doing it. Male, Michael Cotterman, 49, of Sidney, was cited with disorderly conduct.

THEFT: Tyler Hutton, 29, of Troy, was arrested for theft.