One dead in Troy crash

TROY — One person is dead following a Friday evening crash at the intersection of West Market Street (St. Rt. 55) and Nashville Road.

Troy police, fire, and medics were dispatched to the area around 8:30 p.m. on the report of a car into a pole. Initial callers to Miami County 9-1-1 told dispatchers that the victim might not be breathing.

Troy Fire Department medics requested CareFlight to be put on stand-by.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was also dispatched to the scene.

Authorities found the male driver, identified as Kevin Croft, 55, of Troy deceased upon their arrival, then contacted Miami County Coroner Dr. William Ginn who arrived at the scene and pronounced the victim dead.

Investigators from the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said that Croft was northbound on Nashville Road in a 2016 Nissan Altima when he failed to stop at the stop sign, proceeded across West Market Street (St. Rt. 55), jumped a curb and struck a tree. Croft was not wearing a safety belt at the time of the crash.

Croft was transported to the Montgomery County Morgue for autopsy.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.