Foundation awards grants

TROY — During the September meeting, The Troy Foundation approved grants totaling $160,133.83 to 17 organizations. The grants will be used in support of the foundation’s mission to improve the quality of life for our community by connecting donors to charitable causes for a better tomorrow. Grants were awarded from the foundation’s General Fund and from funds administered by the foundation to support specific fields of interest of our donors.

• General Fund grants:

St. Patrick Catholic Church was awarded $1,200 for an Eagle Scout Project for the construction of three wheelchair accessible picnic tables and portable boardwalk trails for Brukner Nature Center.

Rehabilitation Center for Neurological Development received a $500 grant toward the purchase of an Aquabike to be utilized at the aquatic center by children and adults.

Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley was awarded $1,040 toward client personal care/activity boxes for the Troy residents that attend the Troy Adult Service Program.

Miami Valley Veterans Museum was granted $2,600 for assistance with moving expenses for moving the museum items to the new site.

Troy Lions Charities received $2,500 for Sight Conservation project that provides eye exams and the purchase of eye glasses for needy Troy residents.

Gospel to the Nations Ministries, Inc. will utilize $3,900 for the purchase of food for the Community Food Truck Blessing Boxes in Troy. The Community Food Truck Blessing Box anonymously makes food available to those in need regardless of their circumstances.

Isaiah’s Place Inc. was awarded $7,550 for the purchase of equipment to provide the fingerprinting service for FBI/BCI background checks and to assist with the required training to utilize the equipment.

St. Patrick Catholic School received $8,269.75 for purchase of 50 Chromebooks for the third-, fourth-, and fifth-grade students to navigate and work on Google Classroom together.

The Future Begins Today was awarded $10,000 to be used toward marketing, office, and administrative expenses.

Miami County Park District received $10,000 for the Science Alive! Hug the Earth with the Banana Slug String Band educational program that utilizes music, art, poetry, puppets, reading, drama, and hands-on outdoor exploration to help teach basic science concepts.

New Creation Counseling Center, Inc. was awarded $11,000 to purchase a larger remote server to enable staff and clinicians to work at satellite offices and have access to electronic health records.

RT Industries will use the $15,000 grant awarded toward the purchase of a standard, non-modified van to add to the current fleet of vehicles that help transport adults with developmental disabilities for facility and community-based services each day.

• From the Troy Emergency Response Fund:

Reading for Change was awarded $2,000 for a monthly professional cleaning company to provide a safe space for the kids in grades K-4 that Reading for Changes serves.

• From the David B. and Helen N. Meeker Fund:

Troy City Schools, Cookson Elementary received $819.58 toward the purchase of several science activities that will demonstrate changes the students can observe for weeks inside the third grade classroom.

• From the Richard Shellenbarger Music Fund:

St. Patrick Catholic Church received $10,522 toward the purchase of a new organ through the 1:1 matching portion of the fund.

From the General Fund ($27,490) and Fifth Third Bank Fund for Arts and Culture ($2,510)

Troy Main Street was granted $30,000 to bring the Sculptures on the Square exhibit back to Troy in 2021.

From the General Fund ($31,380.08), David B. and Helen N. Meeker Fund ($1,852.42), Troy Emergency Response Fund ($10,000)

Lincoln Community Center was awarded $43,232.50 for the After School Enrichment Program, which provides tutoring support, technology, constructive recreation, and healthy afterschool snacks for children ages 7-17 who are in need of educational resources after school.

The Distribution Committee meets quarterly to review grant applications. Only organizations with a 501(c)3 status are eligible to apply. For more information about the foundation and its funds that make these grants possible please visit www.thetroyfoundation.org. The deadline for submitting a grant application for the next quarterly meeting is 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16 for review at the December meeting.