Tipp volleyball clinches outright MVL title: Thursday volleyball/golf roundup

SIDNEY — After an emotional victory over Miami Valley League rival Troy two days prior, the Tippecanoe volleyball team just needed to avoid a letdown against Sidney.

The Red Devils did just that, too, sweeping Sidney 25-7, 25-6, 25-13 Thursday night on the road to clinch the MVL Miami Division championship outright.

With the win, Tippecanoe improved to 17-0 with only one regular-season match remaining, holding a two-game lead over Troy after Tuesday’s win. It’s the third straight division title for the Devils but first outright one during that run.

Rachel Wildermuth led the Devils with nine kills, three blocks, 16 assists and two aces and Corinn Siefring added nine kills and three assists. Ashley Aselage had six kills, Kaitlyn Husic had four kills and two aces, Molly Achtenberg had four kills and two blocks, Olivia Gustavson had two blocks, Alaina Titley had 11 digs and six aces, Alex Voisard had 11 digs, Alayna Liskey had five digs, Hannah Wildermuth had 11 assists, Karissa Ferguson had two assists and two aces and Scotti Hoskins had two assists.

Siefring’s total gives her 737 career kills, breaking the school record of 730 that stood before this season. However, Rachel Wildermuth broke that record earlier this season, as well, and now has 785, putting her in first and Siefring in second on the career list.

Tippecanoe travels to Butler Monday.

Troy 3,

Stebbins 0

RIVERSIDE — Troy (15-2) bounced back from its loss to Tippecanoe earlier in the week, sweeping Stebbins 25-13, 25-20, 25-18 Thursday on the road.

Hallie Westmeyer led the Trojans with 11 kills, four blocks and a dig, Brynn Siler had six kills, three aces, three digs and two blocks, Anna Boezi had six kills, three blocks, an assist and a dig, Breanna Gray had five kills, three blocks and two digs, Kasey Sager had four kills and two blocks, Amber Poore had four kills, an ace and a dig, Ellie Fogarty had three kills, 14 assists and three digs, Morgan Kaiser had 12 assists and four digs, Brennah Hutchinson had 14 digs, three assists and two aces, Genna Coleman had eight digs, Ella Curcio had five assists and three aces and Andrea Prenger had two aces and three digs.

Troy hosts Piqua Monday.

Miami East 3,

TV South 0

CASSTOWN — Miami East took care of business in Cross County Conference play Thursday against Twin Valley South, winning 25-12, 25-18, 25-16.

Sierra Kinnison had 18 kills and nine digs to lead the Vikings, Ava Jacomet had eight kills, four digs, an assist and an ace, Kayly Fetters had six kills, two digs and two blocks, Cadence Ray had five kills, a dig and two blocks and Megan McDowell had four kills. Ava Prince had 35 assists, five digs and three aces, Lauren Wright had 12 digs, nine aces and an assist and Cara Budd had five digs and two aces.

Arcanum 3,

Covington 0

ARCANUM — Covington setter Ellery Reck hit a career milestone Thursday night, recording her 1,000th career assist as the Buccaneers lost at Arcanum, 25-23, 25-15, 25-18.

Reck finished the night with 19 assists, five digs and two aces. Carlie Besecker led the offense with nine kills and five digs, Nigella Reck had eight kills and two aces, Emmaline Kiser had three kills, Lauren York had one kill and five digs and Hillary Hoying had five digs and an ace.

Covington hosts Riverside Saturday.

Other scores: Fairborn 3, Piqua (5-12) 0. Waynesville 3, Milton-Union (8-7, 5-3 SWBL Buckeye) 0. Bradford 3, Bethel 0. Newton 3, Northridge 0.

• Boys Golf

Troy 173,

Stebbins 177

SPRINGFIELD — The Troy boys golf team (12-5) played a dual against Stebbins Thursday at Reid North, winning 173-177 to help prepare for next week’s sectional tournament.

“It was a nice trial run for Tuesday,” Troy coach Mark Evilsizor said. “Nice to get a competitive round in here, and it was nice for these seniors to end their dual careers with a win. This was to get an idea of where we are on a course that’s going to be very challenging come sectionals.

“We’re going to need all five of these guys to play well come Tuesday, because this is the most competitive sectional that we’ve had since I’ve coached. There’s a potential for eight teams to be fighting for four spots.”

Owen Evilsizor shot 42 to lead Troy, Kellen Glover shot 43, Henry Johnston and Tag Bender both shot 44 and Ryan Dowling shot 45.

Tippecanoe 166,

Xenia 178

SPRINGFIELD — Tippecanoe took on Xenia at Reid North Thursday, winning 166-178 to prepare for next week’s sectional tournament.

Nathan Gagnon was medalist for the Devils (13-0) with a 39, Braydon Bottles shot 40, Matt Salmon and Colin Maalouf both shot 41, Will Riehle shot 45 and Joey Pleiman shot 46.

Greenville 187,

Piqua 205

GREENVILLE — Piqua (3-11) finished the dual portion of its schedule Thursday at Turtle Creek with a 187-205 loss to host Greenville.

Evan Hensler led the Indians with a 46, Decker Jackson and Richard Price both shot 50 and Drew Hinkle and Sabastian Karabinis both shot 59.