Ribbon cutting held for Piqua water plant

PIQUA — The Piqua City Commission held a virtual ribbon cutting ceremony Friday for the Wastewater Treatment Plant expansion.

“We’re proud of the project’s completion and all of the hard work by our partners,” said Mayor Kris Lee.

According to Superintendent Chris Melvin, Peterson Construction served as the general contractor for the project. Others involved in the work included CDM Smith; Bowser Morner Testing; Piqua Power System; numerous city of Piqua employees; and Butch Wallace and Scott Morehouse, who provided electrical work, among many others.

“We’re very fortunate with our staffing, and anybody I forgot, I would like to thank them,” Melvin said. “They can’t be thanked enough. They lived it, walked through the mud with us — we’ve got pavement and grass that’s going to come in, but there was a lot of time where we were just deep in mud. Fortunately, we weren’t deep in other stuff.”

In September of 2017, Peterson Construction, CDM Smith Engineering, and Bowser Morner Testing began work on the Piqua WWTP expansion/upgrade project, according to the city’s website.

This project meets the February 2020 mandate and compliance schedule set forth by the Ohio EPA to eliminate Sanitary Sewer Overflows.

The new design is 8.7 million gallons per day and has a new peak hourly flow of 22.5 MGD. Design flow is nearly twice that of the old plant and the new peak flow is nearly triple that of the old.

Other construction included relocating main power feed lines, relocating an existing low-hour use back-up generator, along with installing new switchgear. There was also the construction of a new main electrical building, and the installation of a Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition system.

The total cost of the project was reported by the Piqua City Commission not to exceed $42,314,738, which includes a 5 percent contingency. The project was funded through a loan from the Ohio EPA Department of Environmental Financial Assistance (DEFA).

For more details about the expansion, visit www.piquaoh.org. A video tour of the facility, along with a video of Friday’s ribbon cutting ceremony, is available on the city’s Youtube channel, at www.youtube.com/c/cityofpiqua45356.