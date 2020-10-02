Area briefs

Canal system to close

PIQUA — Beginning on Monday, Oct. 5, the city of Piqua will be lowering the hydraulic canal system from Swift Run Lake to Frantz Pond.

There will be no boat access to Swift Run Lake during this time as the canal gate just south of Swift Run Lake will be closed. The city anticipates the canal to be lowered for approximately three weeks. The canal system is being lowered so that work can be performed on a manhole structure that sits along the canal.

Questions should be referred to Don Freisthler at the city of Piqua Water Treatment Plant at (937) 778-2090.

Meals offered

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer meals throughout the coming week for dine-in or carry-out.

On Monday, Oct. 5, salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and salad will be offered for $5 and will be available from 6-7 p.m.

A sloppy joe sandwich with chips and a pickle will be offered beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8 for $5.

On Friday, Oct. 10, baked ham with vegetable, salad and dessert will be served for $9 and available from 6-7 p.m.

Sun. 10/11 – Breakfast will be available from 9-11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 11. The menu includes made-to-order eggs, toast, biscuit and gravy, bacon and/or sausage and a pancake for $6.

Cheesy kielbasa hash brown bake will be offered Monday, Oct. 12 for $5 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Call (937) 667-1995 to place your to-go order.

Zekas named member of month

CASSTOWN — The October 2020 Miami East-MVCTC FFA Member of the Month is Braden Zekas. He is the son of Elyssa Hughes and Aaron Zekas. He is a sophomore and second year member of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter.

Zekas recently participated in the State Dairy Cattle, State Meats, and State Poultry Evaluation Career Development Events. He helped each of the teams place at or above seventh in the state. In the Dairy Cattle event, he was second overall from Miami East. In the Poultry competition, he was the highest individual from Miami East, placing 14th in the event. In the Meats Evaluation event, he was fourth overall from Miami East. Braden’s Supervised Agricultural Experience consists of a large vegetable garden in which he markets his products to family and friends.

Every month of the school year the Miami East-MVCTC FFA will select a student to be the FFA Member of the Month. The officer team will nominate one member that has been actively involved in the FFA chapter, school and community activities. If selected, the member will be recognized at the monthly FFA meeting, have their picture displayed in the Miami East Ag Room, and will receive a special accolade in celebration of their accomplishment.

Sign language class set

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is offering a sign language class for children and parents. In each class, students will learn the items listed below and 25 additional random words needed for the last class. The instructor is Samantha Graybill. It will be beneficial for both to take the class so that the parent will know what the child is learning and can practice together. The classes run from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays beginning Oct. 19 for three weeks. The class will be in person at the TMCS Building located at 3 E. Main St., Tipp City.

The cost for the class is $68 resident, $70 nonresident for one adult and one child. Additional siblings are an additional $38 resident, $40 nonresident. Single adult is $43 resident, $45 nonresident. To register and pay, visit tmcomservices.org.

The course schedule is as follows: first class: Alphabet A-M; second class: Alphabet; N-Z; third class: Numbers; fourth class: Colors; fifth class: Time and days of the week; and sixth class: Short Sentences.